Fox17
Road salt is hurting the environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of the U.S., and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
Fox17
Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
Fox17
Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.
Fox17
How climate change can affect our winter weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
Fox17
Preparing for snow & ice on the roads
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Slick and slippery roads are a winter guarantee in West Michigan. Year after year, we see life-threatening accidents play out on highways, main roads and side streets alike. Lieutenant Duwayne Robinson with Michigan State Police puts it best. "People are not mentally preparing, you know,...
Fox17
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant rescheduled to Dec. 11
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year’s Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant will be held Sunday, Dec. 11. The news comes after the annual competition was postponed due to last month’s snowstorm. It was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 20. The event will run from 1–5 p.m. at...
Fox17
Michigan church sues state over LGBTQ civil rights protections
(WXMI) — A Michigan church is suing the state over protections added to the state’s civil rights statute this summer. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, barring employers and businesses from discriminating against someone on that basis.
Fox17
MSP seeks missing endangered man, last seen near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police (MSP) says Alfred Wesley Kocher was last seen driving west on US-12 near Sturgis. We’re told he goes by Wes and is considered endangered. MSP tells...
Fox17
Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
Fox17
Suspect in Holland Twp. armed robbery arraigned
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint Tuesday morning has been identified. The incident reportedly occurred at Ryke’s Bakery. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael Ross of Holland was arraigned Thursday. We’re told Ross was charged with...
Fox17
2 hurt following home invasion, assault in Athens Twp.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody following a home invasion in Athens Township. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a man who had broken inside a home Tuesday morning near Mulberry Avenue and Q Drive. We’re told...
Fox17
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Pavilion Twp.
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Pavilion Township Tuesday morning. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a car near N Avenue and 29th Street that was stolen out of Portage earlier in the day. After...
