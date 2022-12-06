ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox17

Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.
OLIVET, MI
Fox17

How climate change can affect our winter weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Preparing for snow & ice on the roads

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Slick and slippery roads are a winter guarantee in West Michigan. Year after year, we see life-threatening accidents play out on highways, main roads and side streets alike. Lieutenant Duwayne Robinson with Michigan State Police puts it best. "People are not mentally preparing, you know,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant rescheduled to Dec. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year’s Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant will be held Sunday, Dec. 11. The news comes after the annual competition was postponed due to last month’s snowstorm. It was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 20. The event will run from 1–5 p.m. at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Michigan church sues state over LGBTQ civil rights protections

(WXMI) — A Michigan church is suing the state over protections added to the state’s civil rights statute this summer. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, barring employers and businesses from discriminating against someone on that basis.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MSP seeks missing endangered man, last seen near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police (MSP) says Alfred Wesley Kocher was last seen driving west on US-12 near Sturgis. We’re told he goes by Wes and is considered endangered. MSP tells...
STURGIS, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Holland Twp. armed robbery arraigned

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint Tuesday morning has been identified. The incident reportedly occurred at Ryke’s Bakery. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael Ross of Holland was arraigned Thursday. We’re told Ross was charged with...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
Fox17

2 hurt following home invasion, assault in Athens Twp.

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody following a home invasion in Athens Township. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a man who had broken inside a home Tuesday morning near Mulberry Avenue and Q Drive. We’re told...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Pavilion Twp.

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Pavilion Township Tuesday morning. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a car near N Avenue and 29th Street that was stolen out of Portage earlier in the day. After...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

