Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
itechpost.com
Malware Apps Found on Google Play Gets 2 Million Installs
Apps with malware have been infiltrating Google Play, and it still does now. Android apps with malware and adware have been found by Dr. Web antivirus, and as reports say, it leads to phishing attacks as well. Collectively, these new apps have amassed over two million downloads, which leads to a user's phone experience degrading.
9to5Mac
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
Phishing scammers impersonate WhatsApp by buying a top ad spot on Google
The ad has since been taken down, and although it was pretty convincing the scam did have a couple of glaring oversights.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
TechRadar
Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
TechRadar
Why do cybercriminals use malware?
People turn to crime for a variety of reasons including revenge, greed, pride, and the thrill of getting away with it. Cybercriminals aren’t much different in their reasons for releasing malware on computers. No matter the reason, or the threat used, being a victim is hard to recover from because it takes time and often money to get your system back up and running.
Apple rolls out more encryption of iCloud data
The company said the new feature will be available for 23 data categories including iCloud backup, notes and photos.
TechRadar
How to Download McAfee Total Protection on Windows
McAfee Total Protection is excellent antivirus software designed to keep up to five Windows devices safe with just one subscription. This program not only stops the worst of malware, including ransomware, but it is also good at keeping an eye on cryptocurrencies and includes both identity theft protection and credit monitoring services as well.
TechRadar
7 signs your computer might have malware
Malware – it’s a loaded word that strikes fear into both luddites and hardened techies. From spyware and unwanted adware to software that’s solely designed to make your day a little less pleasant, there’s a wide range of malware floating around the web, waiting to be downloaded by an unwitting victim.
petapixel.com
Apple Expands iCloud’s Encryption to Protect Your Photos
Apple has added what it calls new advanced security features that it says are focused on protecting against threats to user data in the cloud. The enhancements further protect iCloud data which includes backups, Photos, Notes, and more. The Silicon Valley giant says that it is adding these new protections...
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
