ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers City Council waives permit fees for Dunbar affordable housing project

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iY9Y_0jZaHg1E00

The developer of a large-scale affordable housing project is getting some relief from the City of Fort Myers. On Monday night, City Council voted to waive permit fees for the project.

With some fees waived, it'll make it cheaper for the developer to build 465 units for families in the Dunbar neighborhood. The project is called the Greater Dunbar Initiative.

"It is the core of the City and over the years, it’s seen investments kinda go down," said Steven Belden, the city's community development director. "As a result of investment kinda going down you see the conditions of the corridor kinda start to deteriorate a little bit."

They want to see more investments in the area, with the hope this project will do that. The 465-units will house mixed income families. A lot off of Cleveland Avenue will house 90 families in four, three-story buildings.

"It provides affordable housing and it also will revitalize part of Cleveland Avenue as well," Belden said.

The building will also be new homes for some people in the Southward Village neighborhood, which was built in 1963. The 199-unit area will eventually be torn down and rebuilt, Belden said.

For the Greater Dunbar Initiative, a $30 million federal grant will pay for a good portion of it with more cash coming from the City of Fort Myers.

The permit fees were waived by City Council — $267,426. Councilwoman Bonk was the only member against it. Fox 4 reached out for comment and have not heard back.

Impact fees, a little more than $600,000, were also waived, though Belden said it does not need Ctiy Council approval because of an "interlocal agreement" between Lee County and the City.

Belden says Fort Myers has also pitched in another $2 million for the project, which also comes from the budget.

"The project is important to this City," Belden said. "As I mentioned, affordable housing is such a huge issue in Fort Myers."

Belden believes this project, which will be done in four phases, will lift up this area of Fort Myers. It's going to take some time, though. The first phase isn't expected to break ground for another few weeks. This part of the project could take up to two years.

"The cost of development has increased significantly over the last year or two, so we’re doing what we can do to help," Belden said.

To learn more about the Greater Dunbar Initiative, click here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers City Council approves MLK-75 subdivision

Fort Myers City Council approved the MLK-75 subdivision, consisting of 158.87 acres east of Ortiz Avenue, south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and west of Interstate 75. The subject property is intended to accommodate commercial development.
FORT MYERS, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee County announces closure of two Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites

Two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The sites are:. • Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. These sites opened to residents less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Lee County launches housing website, resources for hurricane impacted residents

To better assist Hurricane Ian-impacted residents connect with state, federal and other partnering entities for housing needs, Lee County has launched a new landing page at its storm website. Now www.leegov.com/storm features a one-stop location for housing resources. Click on the house icon or look for “Housing” in the left...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly

Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property

Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
ESTERO, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy