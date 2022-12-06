ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover

The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail

Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos

The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Vibe

Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More

Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Complex

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
XXL Mag

Roddy Ricch Sued for Allegedly Stealing Part of ‘The Box’ From Another Song – Report

Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box." On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.
MONTANA STATE

