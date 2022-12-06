Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover
The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim
Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
hiphop-n-more.com
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal
Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Stereogum
Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest, Gets Additional Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez has been released from house arrest as the trial against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case gets underway. As Rolling Stone reports, a judge ruled on Monday that the rapper’s house arrest would be terminated “mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”. Lanez was placed...
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
thesource.com
Tory Lanez Sends His Last Tweet: ‘No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper’
Tory Lanez is headed into his trial for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Before the trial completely gets underway, he fired off what he calls his “last tweet.”. “I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST...
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
Roddy Ricch Sued for Allegedly Stealing Part of ‘The Box’ From Another Song – Report
Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box." On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.
