A 28-year-old man who sexually abused a Meadowbrook girl for years was sentenced Thursday to 167 years to life in state prison. Guillermo Cuevas of Norwalk pleaded guilty in August to four counts each of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and sexual penetration of a minor, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of lewd acts on a minor by force or fear.

NORWALK, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO