Georgia State

TheAtlantaVoice

5 takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff

(CNN) — Sen. Raphael Warnock remains undefeated. After being pushed to another runoff in November, the Democrat asked voters in Georgia to put him over the top “one more time” in December — and, once again, they delivered. Since November 2020, Warnock has been the leading vote-getter in four consecutive Georgia Senate elections. But because of state law […] The post 5 takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Chicago

All eyes on Georgia for key U.S. Senate runoff election

CHICAGO (CBS) – All eyes were on the state of Georgia on Tuesday as months of campaigning culminated in the runoff election for the last undecided U.S. Senate seat.It was Election Day for incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, much to the relief of voters. The outcome could mean a shift for the Senate."We've been inundated with text messages and calls," said Mara Neumann, a voter in Smyrna, Georgia. "I think we're all ready for this to be over."Joaquin Verdial, another Georgia voter, said he thought there's been "too much media, too many calls, texts. It's...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy beat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. John Kennedy ran against Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers in a crowded slate of challengers to represent Louisiana in the US Senate. Kennedy, a staunch Trump ally, was endorsed by the former president. Election 2022 Louisiana Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent...
LOUISIANA STATE

