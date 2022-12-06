Read full article on original website
Former Browns’ QB Josh Dobbs finds new NFL home
Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has been signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
After waiver from Panthers, Baker Mayfield lands new team
The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield in 2018. He went to the Panthers this season.
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Sporting News
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14
When the "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2022 dropped, the Week 14 Raiders vs. Rams game is one that some initially would have circled as a good matchup. After all, both teams had made the playoffs the previous season, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl. The Raiders had just sneaked in, but after adding Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, they would surely be better, right?
Yardbarker
Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing
Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Sporting News
Week 14 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
If this week's fantasy rankings -- and, by proxy, your start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- seem to be "missing something," it's because they are. Six teams (Bears, Packers, Falcons, Colts, Commanders, Saints) are on bye, leaving fewer options for your lineups. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is as important as ever in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 14 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
