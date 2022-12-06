Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance
"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Portugal 6 Switzerland 1: Goncalo Ramos scores sensational hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo axe to reach quarter-finals
IT had been a seriously ballsy call from Portugal boss Fernando Santos. By benching Cristiano Ronaldo, he was risking tantrums, accusations of disrespect and the prospect of a bombshell interview with whoever the Portuguese Piers Morgan might be. And yet, just as Erik Ten Hag has found at Manchester United,...
BBC
BBC
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Soccer-Shaqiri apologises to Swiss fans after chastening defeat by Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer's World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts
Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
Chess: seven-year-old breaks record to share English women’s blitz title
Bodhana Sivanandan earned a place in chess record books last Saturday when the Harrow schoolgirl, just seven years old, tied for second prize in the UK women’s blitz championship at Leamington Spa. As joint winner of the English title, she broke the existing age record for a national women’s champion by more than four years in a remarkable performance against opposition led by internationally seasoned rivals.
Soccer-France record a reward for my patience, says Giroud
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud believes his France scoring record is a great example for young players because it was a reward for his resilience after a career featuring many ups and downs.
Morocco vs Portugal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final
How to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this quarter-final clash.
Kieran Trippier relishes England’s relaxed life and is excited to face France
Kieran Trippier has talked up the togetherness and confidence of England’s squad as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarter-finals
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fan who saw England's 1966 triumph hopes for repeat
A fan who witnessed England's historic 1966 World Cup triumph is hoping to see the Three Lions notch another famous win in Qatar 56 years on. Liverpool-born David Thompson was aged just five during England's jubilant 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The Everton and Marine AFC fan...
NBC Sports
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another. That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup: Luis Enrique out as Spain coach after shock Morocco elimination, Luis de la Fuente takes over
Luis Enrique is no longer Spain's head coach after La Roja's FIFA 2022 World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco on penalties on Tuesday and has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente. The 52-year-old Enrique had been in charge since 2018 and led the Spaniards to the semifinals...
BBC
