Cheddar News

2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance

"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Leader Telegram

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer's World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
The Independent

Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts

Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
The Guardian

Chess: seven-year-old breaks record to share English women’s blitz title

Bodhana Sivanandan earned a place in chess record books last Saturday when the Harrow schoolgirl, just seven years old, tied for second prize in the UK women’s blitz championship at Leamington Spa. As joint winner of the English title, she broke the existing age record for a national women’s champion by more than four years in a remarkable performance against opposition led by internationally seasoned rivals.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fan who saw England's 1966 triumph hopes for repeat

A fan who witnessed England's historic 1966 World Cup triumph is hoping to see the Three Lions notch another famous win in Qatar 56 years on. Liverpool-born David Thompson was aged just five during England's jubilant 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The Everton and Marine AFC fan...
NBC Sports

Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup

Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another. That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.
BBC

UK, Italy and Japan team up for new fighter jet

Rishi Sunak is set to announce a collaboration between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop a new fighter jet that uses artificial intelligence. The prime minister says the joint venture aims to create thousands of UK jobs and strengthen security ties. The nations will develop a next generation fighter...

