Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden won't visit the border during Arizona trip and slams Republicans for their 'stunts' visiting the Rio Grande without having any ideas of how to deal with immigration

Joe Biden will not be visiting the southern border during his trip to Arizona Tuesday despite repeated calls from Republicans for the president to see the migrant crisis first-hand.

Instead, Biden's top spokesperson accused Republican lawmakers of engaging in political stunts by visiting the southern border and encouraging the president to do the same.

Since taking office nearly two years ago, Biden has not once visited the southern border.

Given the chance to do so during his upcoming trip to the southern border state of Arizona, he has decided to continue balking the issue.

A reporter posed at Monday's press briefing: 'The president had said previously that he hadn't had a lot of time to get to the border. He's going to a border state tomorrow, so you'd think maybe there would be time there.'

'What I'm saying is that tomorrow he's going to actually focus on an issue – a bipartisan issue – that was voted in Congress, the CHIPS in Science Act,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replied.

President Joe Biden (pictured December 2 in Boston) will not be visiting the southern border or discussing the migration crisis during his trip to Arizona on Tuesday

Comes despite Republicans urging the president to witness the migration crisis at the southern border first-hand. Pictured: Migrants look to cross the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico on November 16, 2022

'If Republican officials truly, truly want to deal with immigration, they truly want to deal with the border – then they would stop doing political stunts and actually work with us on the plan that we have put forward, which they have not,' she continued, placing the blame on the opposing party. 'And that's what we want to make very loud and clear.'

Jean-Pierre was referencing a flurry of trips made to the U.S. border with Mexico by several individuals and delegations of Republican lawmakers.

'There's ways to deal with this,' she insisted. 'Again, they could come and actually do this in a bipartisan way.'

The president's spokesperson brushed off any suggestions that Biden should be visiting the border or touching on border state issues considering he is visiting on Tuesday a state that shares a southern border with Mexico, where a barrage of migrants are crossing every day.

Biden's immigration policies have led to record-seeing numbers in border crossings since January 2021.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Republicans, claiming in her Monday press briefing: 'If Republican officials... truly want to deal with the border – then they would stop doing political stunts and actually work with us on the plan that we have put forward, which they have not'

The first month of Fiscal Year 2023 showed more than 230,000 encounters with CBP, the third-highest month in recent history, all occurring under President Joe Biden

The start of Fiscal Year 2023 came with Customs and Border Protection reporting encounters with 230,678 migrants at the southern border. This monthly report is the third-highest in recent history, with the first two occurring during FY2022.

One of Biden's policies that Jean-Pierre said Republicans should collaborate with is prioritizing deportation of illegal immigrants that are deemed national security or public safety threats since the Department of Homeland Security does not have the manpower or budget to deport the approximately 11 million migrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Biden is visiting a semiconductor chip plan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday. He will tour the plant and deliver remarks celebrating his economic plan and the 'manufacturing boom' it has caused.