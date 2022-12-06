ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana unveils new dashboard to track school, student performance

By Aleksandra Appleton
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqTH4_0jZaGrsI00

Indiana is rolling out a new dashboard to track student and school performance data that emphasizes how well schools are preparing students for the future.

The Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard compiles data on testing and attendance, along with other statistics like employment and enrollment in college, into a snapshot of each district and school.

It’s the result of a 2021 law that tasked the Indiana Department of Education with creating a new system to view certain information like graduation rates and progress toward college. The department also wants to use it to track student skills that it has deemed essential, such as digital literacy and communication and collaboration, although these features won’t be available until a future update.

The dashboard could replace Indiana’s current measure of school performance, the A-F grading system, which has been in limbo since 2018 due to changes in state testing and COVID.

Though the A-F system remains a part of state law, Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said she expects legislators to discuss that system and the new dashboard during the next legislative session, which begins in January.

If the grades remain part of the statute, they will be incorporated into the dashboard, Jenner said.

Lawmakers have also indicated that they’d like to replace the annual school performance report with the dashboard.

She said the goal of the dashboard is to track and improve postsecondary outcomes for students, with an emphasis on “employment, enrollment, or enlistment.”

“It’s putting everything in one place in a transparent way,” Jenner said.

Dashboard highlights literacy, growth in math

Schools are currently reviewing the dashboard, with a public launch date yet to be determined, according to Jenner. The State Board of Education will also discuss the dashboard at a Wednesday meeting.

At a demonstration for reporters Tuesday, Jenner emphasized that the dashboard is in its first iteration, and uses data that’s available from sources like the education department and the Commission on Higher Education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asodH_0jZaGrsI00

Some of the metrics included on a school’s overview page include third grade literacy, as measured by the IREAD-3 exam, and sixth grade math growth, as determined by the ILEARN test.

The dashboard tracks how many students complete advanced coursework prior to ninth grade, as well as the number who fill out a federal financial aid application and enroll in the 21st Century Scholars program, which offers free tuition to eligible students. It also offers a look at employment numbers and median income.

Though tracking the number of students that enlist in the military is a priority for the department, the department is waiting for that data from the federal government, Jenner said.

Data like military enlistment will be forthcoming in future updates, she said.

And some measurements — like a way to gauge students’ skills in communication or digital literacy — still need to be developed, said Jason Callahan, assistant secretary of student pathways and opportunities.

The department will update the dashboard in January and again in the spring, Jenner said.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Indiana approves new graduation tracks leading to employment, military enlistment

Indiana students at a handful of school districts have new ways to graduate, and the pathways could expand to more schools throughout the state. The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved three locally created graduation tracks at two school districts and one adult learning center. They will allow students to earn diplomas and certificates by taking certain courses related to entering the workforce, including in one case potentially getting a job...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

School transportation funding in Michigan should be expanded, study says

Rudyard Area Schools, a district in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has just one school building to serve its entire K-12 enrollment of 627 students. And that building is about a 23-mile bus ride away from Trout Lake, a town of 330 people on the other side of the district.Those daily school bus trips require a lot of fuel. Low student density across the district’s 400 square miles helps explain why Rudyard spends...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Some NJ schools not giving students with disabilities missed services

Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.Parents in some districts are being asked to write requests for meetings related to services their child missed during the pandemic or to sign documents about makeup services without having a discussion about their children’s academic gaps during that time period, the advocates say. This runs counter to a New...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

New program offers licensure support for teachers of English learners

A new program wants to help Indiana teachers get licensed to teach the state’s growing population of English language learners.The Indiana Teacher of English Language Learners (I-TELL) program will pay for tuition and fees for current educators to earn the additional licensure they need to become teachers of record for students who are learning English. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education and University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

New teacher certification route proposed in Michigan

After scouring the state’s pipeline to find more certified teachers, a group of Michigan education leaders are now looking to create a pipeline of their own. Regional superintendents across the state are banding together to develop an alternate route to certification that emphasizes early on-the-job training and income opportunities for prospective teachers.The initiative, called Talent Together, is just the latest in a series of efforts by stakeholders across the state who are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Under Michigan reading law, more Black 3rd-graders are being held back

Black students and students from low-income homes were more than twice as likely in Michigan to have to repeat the third grade compared with their white and wealthier peers who also were identified for retention because they struggled with reading.The gap in who gets held back is one of the details contained in the latest research report on Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, which requires that schools hold back students...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs use virtual reality to try careers

Alexis Fernung was ready to taxi the airplane from the runway to the hangar. Following the guidance of the signalman and staying in the lines on the runway, she did her best to move the airplane.“I got this,” she said as the plane started moving.Just a few minutes earlier, Lillian Green was examining a robot arm used for industrial painting. Up on a ladder, she searched for leaks and  inspected the...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Joyce Rankin is resigning from Colorado State Board of Education

Colorado State Board of Education member Joyce Rankin plans to resign her seat in January.Rankin, a Carbondale Republican, has represented western Colorado on the State Board of Education since 2015, when she was appointed to fill a midterm vacancy. She was reelected to a full six-year term in 2020. Over the last few years, Rankin has been one of the most forceful board members in pushing for strict oversight of school districts...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Tenn. private school voucher law could expand to Hamilton County

Tennessee’s private school voucher law, which now only affects districts and some students in Memphis and Nashville, would widen to include Hamilton County Schools under new legislation filed this week.Sen. Todd Gardenhire, a Chattanooga Republican, wants the legislature to expand the eligibility criteria for the education savings account program to include students in districts with at least five of the state’s lowest-performing schools, as identified in the last three “priority school”...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Hillsdale-linked charter school group will try again in Tennessee

A group linked to Michigan’s conservative Hillsdale College is formally exploring opening schools in five Tennessee counties, just months after a controversial failed attempt to open its first charter schools in the state. American Classical Education filed letters of intent in recent days with school districts in Madison, Montgomery, Maury, Robertson, and Rutherford counties — all growing suburban areas near Nashville. The proposed schools would open in the 2024-25 school year.“In the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado adds new measures to how schools are rated

Colorado is changing how it rates the academic performance of schools to include how many students are on track to reach proficiency and to reward high schools where students meet tougher graduation requirements. Next year, these measures will be used to provide more information about schools. They’ll be incorporated into school ratings and used for school accountability starting in 2024. The changes have been planned for several years but were delayed because of...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Betsy DeVos’ influence dimmed, not doused by Michigan blue wave

Over a decade of Republican dominance in Michigan, perhaps no individual shaped  school policy as much as Betsy DeVos.Michigan has some of the nation’s highest concentrations of charter schools run by for-profit companies, and key aspects of their financial operations, such as teacher salaries, are shielded from public scrutiny. In Detroit, schools can open and close anywhere in the city at any time without input from local authorities. Teachers unions in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan wants $10K fee for data on districts’ COVID aid spending plans

Michigan’s education system got $6.2 billion in federal COVID relief funding to help school districts mitigate the pandemic’s impact on students.Now state officials want to charge journalists $10,620 for access to public records that contain detailed, updated information about how districts across the state plan to spend that money.Chalkbeat requested the data from the Michigan Department of Education in May under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, as part of a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

How these Colorado students learn about the Sand Creek Massacre

Teacher Sarah Malerich read a letter to the students gathered in her history classroom in the southeastern Colorado town of Kiowa.The eyewitness account described how U.S. soldiers attacked a peaceful creekside camp at daybreak, killing more than 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho villagers.“It was hard to see little children on their knees have their brains beat out by men professing to be civilized,” Malerich said, quoting the letter. Students murmured “oh my God”...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana teachers see more funding as key to solving labor shortages

Indiana teachers want lawmakers to boost funding for schools to address staff shortages in the 2023 legislative session, union leaders said Tuesday at events marking the ceremonial start of the session. Representatives of the Indiana State Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers said the state’s disinvestment from public education has left schools struggling to attract and retain teachers and support staff at the expense of students.“It has led to what...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Deadline approaches to request services for NJ students with disabilities

The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic. Per a state law passed in March, parents have until the end of the year to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Judges side with Tennessee private school voucher program

A judicial panel sided with the state on Wednesday and dismissed remaining legal claims raised in two lawsuits challenging Tennessee’s private school voucher law.The judges ruled that Metropolitan Nashville and Shelby County governments, along with a group of parents who oppose vouchers, have no legal standing to challenge Tennessee’s 2019 Education Savings Account law, which provides taxpayer money to pay toward private school tuition.Voucher advocates quickly hailed the decision by the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Lame duck will be quiet in Michigan Legislature as GOP control nears end

After the last midterm election, Michigan lawmakers voted on 300 bills and ended the term with an exhausting 21-hour day as Republicans looked to push through controversial legislation before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took office.Don’t expect the next few weeks to look anything like that. Lawmakers may gather during the lame-duck period before their terms end Dec. 31, but the departing GOP majority isn’t likely to use its waning days to try passing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy