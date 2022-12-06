Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles to end renter protections in February
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
Three California Cities Named Among 'Most Fun Cities' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the most fun cities across the country.
foxla.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
foxla.com
These 18 California restaurants just got Michelin Stars
LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen California restaurants were just added to Michelin's California Guide and honored during the annual ceremony. Eight of the 18 restaurants are in Los Angeles. So whether you're looking for traditional Korean bibimbap in the Bay Area or authentic Ethiopian in Los Angeles, California's...
foxla.com
Griffith Park delayed reporting four pony deaths, parks dept. says
LOS ANGELES - The general manager of Los Angeles' parks department is citing a lack of transparency into the deaths of four horses at Griffith Park and inadequate veterinary documentation as the reason the city is not renewing the park's long-time pony ride attraction. The Los Angeles Department of Recreation...
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
foxla.com
LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
Where is Kevin de León?
Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire
Also, a George Gascón underling says the L.A. DA treated John Legend as anything but an “Ordinary Person” when his Porsche got nicked The post Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin bids farewell to LA City Council, describes ‘long, strange trip’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Describing his nearly 10 years on the Los Angeles City Council as a “very long, strange trip,” Councilman Mike Bonin bid farewell to the council Wednesday in an emotional speech in the chamber. Bonin, who has represented portions of the Westside since 2013,...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
