Effective: 2022-12-08 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Republic, Chesaw Road, Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

FERRY COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO