weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 22:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Wallace, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Downtown Spokane, Post Falls, Pinehurst, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, Lookout Pass, Rockford, St. Maries, Worley, Cheney, Airway Heights, Kellogg, Osburn, Hayden, Fourth Of July Pass, Fairfield, and Spokane Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Heaviest snowfall expected during the Thursday evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Lowest valleys will see 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Orin-Rice Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Northport, Athol, Sandpoint, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle Falls, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, and Colville. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 22:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Local accumulations 3 to 5 inches north of a line from Colfax to Potlatch. * WHERE...Uniontown, Plummer, Tekoa, La Crosse, Colfax, Pullman, Genesee, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Moscow, and Rosalia. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Lowest valleys will see 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Orin-Rice Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Northport, Athol, Sandpoint, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle Falls, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, and Colville. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. * WHERE...Harrington, Odessa, Coulee City, Creston, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Republic, Chesaw Road, Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Republic, Chesaw Road, Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
