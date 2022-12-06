ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
PULASKI, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police say man stabbed walking to corner store on Bay St.

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a man was attacked and stabbed Monday night while walking to a corner store. They are called to the area of Bay and McKinster Streets around 11:15 p.m. The victim was a 40 year old man from the city who was stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Park Avenue rape suspect indicted

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood has been indicted on several charges. BACKGROUND: Man charged for string of sexual assault incidents in Park Ave. neighborhood in Rochester | Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Dad says daughter received death threats after reporting gun at school

Editor’s Note (12/7): At the request of Greathouse, his daughter’s name has been removed from this article to protect her from further retaliation. UPDATE (12/7) ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RCSD told News 8 that Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso spoke with Greathouse, and his daughter will be transferred in the near future. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mom of Rochester girl shot at vigil: ‘It’s pure evil’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Nea’Miah Wilson wanted to do Monday was sing “Happy Birthday” in memory of her late cousin, Jeremiah Baker. Dec. 5 would have marked Jeremiah’s 18th birthday, and his loved ones gathered on William Warfield Drive near where he was shot and killed in June.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

12-year-old murder victim laid to rest

Rochester, N.Y. — Born on Christmas, loved ones believe Juan Lopez was the gift that day in 2009. His life ended just a few weeks shy of his 13th birthday. Juan will never know what it's like to be a teenager. BACKGROUND: 'I just wish he had one more...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

