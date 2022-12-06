Effective: 2022-12-08 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Lowest valleys will see 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Orin-Rice Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Northport, Athol, Sandpoint, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle Falls, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, and Colville. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO