Greenville, NC

Pirates headed to Birmingham Bowl

By PATRICK MASON The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The East Carolina football team will play in the Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina, bowl officials announced on Sunday.

The game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. It will be televised on ESPN.

ECU has been bowl eligible since securing its sixth win of the season in a victory over BYU in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 28. The Pirates lost their next two games, before defeating Temple in the final game of the regular season to improve to 7-5.

The finish to the regular season marked the second straight winning season for the Pirates, who have qualified for a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time since going to three straight from 2012-14.

This will be the third time the Pirates will play in the Birmingham Bowl. The first time came in 2006 (then called the PapaJohns.com Bowl) under coach Skip Holtz, and the latest came in 2014 when the Pirates lost to Florida, 28-20, under coach Ruffin McNeill.

ECU then went six seasons without a postseason appearance. Last year’s team broke that streak, but the 2021 Military Bowl was canceled due to COVID issues within the Boston College program.

This will be the first meeting between ECU and Coastal Carolina, which finished its season 9-3, including a loss to Troy on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell has left the program after accepting the head coaching job at Liberty, and the team will play under new coach Tim Beck.

Beck spent the past three seasons at N.C. State as the Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the young men in our program who have shown an exemplary commitment and dedication to moving our football program forward in a positive direction,” ECU coach Mike Houston said in a release.

“Playing in back-to-back bowl games is another step in our journey to restoring the prominence of Pirate football. I know our young men will be prepared, focused and enthusiastic to represent the Purple and Gold in Birmingham.

The Pirates are led by quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has passed for a career-best 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns, and first team All-AAC running back Keaton Mitchell who rushed for personal-best 1,325 yards with 13 touchdowns.

