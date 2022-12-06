ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!”...
ARIZONA STATE
KFOR

Progressives fume over party switch: ‘Typical Sinema’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) decision to become an Independent has enraged progressives. They’re describing her as self-interested, disloyal and happy to blunt valuable momentum from Democrats’ major Senate win in Georgia for her personal gain. “It’s f***ed up, but also typical Sinema,” Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy