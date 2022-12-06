ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday

Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

New affordable homes in Escondido

Hundreds of families signed up for a chance at a brand new affordable home in Escondido, but only 10 of the applicants will get a new set of house keys. In other news, flu and COVID-19 cases are being tracked through wastewater, as hospitals deal with surges in both viruses. Plus, longtime San Diego LGBTQ activist, Nicole Murray Ramirez is honored with a street sign.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

2 mothers, children raise over $18K after car tow leaves them homeless

SAN DIEGO — The GoFundMe page for mothers, Lisa and June and their children, Mason and Ayo, has now raised more than $18,700. It was a little over three weeks ago when both families’ cars got towed for expired tags. They were living in their cars temporarily, which left them with nowhere else to go but in the cold on the night before Mason’s 12th birthday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Make Shelter Animals Wishes Come True with a Forever Home

Dear Santa Paws, my biggest wish for the holiday season is for a kind and loving person to be my family. The San Diego County Department of Animal Services would love to find forever homes for every animal in their care and they are offering a Santa Paws adoption special of $12 per pet in December. All animals will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year license for dogs in the service area.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego families pleading for a miracle after their boys were hit by a car; left in critical condition

SAN DIEGO — Two families are asking for the public’s help after their children were struck by a car while riding their bikes in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego police responded to the 900 block of Saturn Boulevard in the Nestor neighborhood around 6:18 on December 4 following reports that two people were hit by a car, according to a press release from Officer Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

