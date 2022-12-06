Read full article on original website
Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday
Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
Spring Valley man looks for 2 dogs stolen from his car
A Spring Valley man is looking for his two dogs -- a French bulldog and a Boston terrier -- after they were inside his car that was stolen.
New affordable homes in Escondido
Hundreds of families signed up for a chance at a brand new affordable home in Escondido, but only 10 of the applicants will get a new set of house keys. In other news, flu and COVID-19 cases are being tracked through wastewater, as hospitals deal with surges in both viruses. Plus, longtime San Diego LGBTQ activist, Nicole Murray Ramirez is honored with a street sign.
2 mothers, children raise over $18K after car tow leaves them homeless
SAN DIEGO — The GoFundMe page for mothers, Lisa and June and their children, Mason and Ayo, has now raised more than $18,700. It was a little over three weeks ago when both families’ cars got towed for expired tags. They were living in their cars temporarily, which left them with nowhere else to go but in the cold on the night before Mason’s 12th birthday.
Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
Make Shelter Animals Wishes Come True with a Forever Home
Dear Santa Paws, my biggest wish for the holiday season is for a kind and loving person to be my family. The San Diego County Department of Animal Services would love to find forever homes for every animal in their care and they are offering a Santa Paws adoption special of $12 per pet in December. All animals will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year license for dogs in the service area.
Ocean Beach community center gets help from residents following break-ins
An Ocean Beach community center is grateful for the community’s support after it was burglarized twice in a little more than a month’s time.
Police chase ends in 3 arrests, discovery of catalytic converters
Three men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of leading police on a chase and possessing stolen catalytic converters, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
2 men shot in Spring Valley neighborhood
Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to an area of South Bonita Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
Lakeside father of 3 killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
A Lakeside woman is looking for information and answers after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in East San Diego last week.
City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
Dude Got Stranded Hiking, Lived on ‘Half Jar of Salsa for Two Weeks’
When you go out hiking, have you ever included a jar of salsa in your backpack? Most don’t. But a man who became stranded while hiking in Southern California did last month and it saved his life. Perhaps we all should. Eric, last name unknown, from Oceanside, California, had...
Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Interstate 8 in La Mesa
First responders were on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a truck fire caused issues on a freeway in East San Diego.
North Park's 1st Annual Winter Wonderland
North Park Main Street to host Winter Wonderland Festival on Sunday December 11, 2022 at the North Park Mini Park. Visit: NorthParkMainStreet.com.
Elderly pedestrian hit by car, killed on El Cajon street
An 89-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Tuesday evening in El Cajon, the El Cajon Police Department said.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
San Diego families pleading for a miracle after their boys were hit by a car; left in critical condition
SAN DIEGO — Two families are asking for the public’s help after their children were struck by a car while riding their bikes in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego police responded to the 900 block of Saturn Boulevard in the Nestor neighborhood around 6:18 on December 4 following reports that two people were hit by a car, according to a press release from Officer Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.
