SAN DIEGO — The GoFundMe page for mothers, Lisa and June and their children, Mason and Ayo, has now raised more than $18,700. It was a little over three weeks ago when both families’ cars got towed for expired tags. They were living in their cars temporarily, which left them with nowhere else to go but in the cold on the night before Mason’s 12th birthday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO