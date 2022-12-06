ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Nick
2d ago

Why do folks want to keep attacking the police? We’re losing officers. Crime is up. Those attacking the police don’t live in the communities that are hit the hardest with violence. These communities better speak up for themselves but not with idiotic leaders who the media love to report on.

Mark Griffin
2d ago

😆 🤣 😂 😹 like California boy crime going to go out of roof remember Democrat Voters you voted for this.

Related
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
nbcboston.com

Manchester Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in New Hampshire & Mass.

A Manchester man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, 48, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
WWLP

First cadet class may diversify State Police

Out in New Braintree, nearly 50 people are in the midst of the second week of training as part of the inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police's Cadet Program, established under 2020 policing reform law in hopes of encouraging young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in law enforcement.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 7,499 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,068 new COVID-19 cases and 76 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,942,303 cases and 20,972 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed

Officials have confirmed that 21 individuals were arrested in Massachusetts communities in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation. The arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as a result of a multi-agency investigation that took place over several years. As a result of the 32...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rock929rocks.com

Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious

If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

