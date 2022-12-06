BRYAN, Texas — Iris Wooley is described as a woman being full of life and that spent decades of her life helping those living in the Brazos Valley. This weekend her organization, Junction 505--an organization that helps adults living with disabilities in the BCS area enter the workforce--is celebrating her life. Wooley served as executive director for the non-profit since 1987 before passing in July of this year.

