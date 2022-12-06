ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAGS

Junction 505 to honor longtime director Iris Wooley in celebration of life

BRYAN, Texas — Iris Wooley is described as a woman being full of life and that spent decades of her life helping those living in the Brazos Valley. This weekend her organization, Junction 505--an organization that helps adults living with disabilities in the BCS area enter the workforce--is celebrating her life. Wooley served as executive director for the non-profit since 1987 before passing in July of this year.
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
KAGS

Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
kwhi.com

WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE

The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
wtaw.com

Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
cw39.com

Should you keep fallen leaves in your yard?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Even though it’s the Christmas season, autumn is still here and leaves are continuing to fall across the state, building up and around our homes and yards. Fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone but can also become a wildfire...
KAGS

BCS Together works with CPS to provide Christmas presents for foster kids

BRYAN, Texas — BCS Together has worked with Child and Protective Services to provide Christmas presents for kids who’ve gone through their agency’s system. BCS Together is a non-profit organization located in Bryan that provides support through necessities to kids in the foster-care system and families in the area who lack several items. The group has provided coats, other clothes, and other items to families for several years in the Bryan-College Station area.
KAGS

KAGS

