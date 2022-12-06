Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Shot in the Dark offers free after-hours flu shots in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan. Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.
The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins effort to raise $1.5 million
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins numerous locations across the country in The National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge to raise $1.5 million on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Captain of The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, Timothy Isreal, will be ringing...
Junction 505 to honor longtime director Iris Wooley in celebration of life
BRYAN, Texas — Iris Wooley is described as a woman being full of life and that spent decades of her life helping those living in the Brazos Valley. This weekend her organization, Junction 505--an organization that helps adults living with disabilities in the BCS area enter the workforce--is celebrating her life. Wooley served as executive director for the non-profit since 1987 before passing in July of this year.
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.
I Heart Bryan is giving local educators support through a Teacher's Closet
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's no secret that many challenges have found themselves on the desks of teachers and the teaching industry because of the pandemic. Between a shift to virtual learning, staff shortages and inflation, it's made the profession more challenging for newcomers and veterans alike. Yet I...
wtaw.com
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
KBTX.com
Thousands in Brazos County rely on food pantries in need of donations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps make sure food pantries can provide for the community. Just in Brazos County, more than 30,000 people were served last year. There are eight food pantries in the county that team up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank: Brazos Church Pantry,...
The city of College Station is working with residents on a redevelopment area plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since College Station adopted its comprehensive planning effort last year, the city has been working on ways to make the area near the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive a more welcoming part of the city. "Between Texas Avenue and University Drive, these are...
Enjoy downtown Bryan with a Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8
BRYAN, Texas — In need of some more festivities this holiday season? Check out the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade taking place on Thursday, Dec. 6. At 4 p.m., the streets will close in preparation for the parade, which is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park in the closed area on the street.
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
Increasing awareness may seem like more kids are missing, but it's not the case
As more alerts searching for missing people in the Brazos Valley circulate social media, it's important to remember, awareness is up not the number of people missing.
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
kwhi.com
WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE
The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
wtaw.com
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wall That Heals announces the program is bringing it's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center to Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on Apr. 27 to 30. The replica is a three-quarter scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,...
cw39.com
Should you keep fallen leaves in your yard?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Even though it’s the Christmas season, autumn is still here and leaves are continuing to fall across the state, building up and around our homes and yards. Fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone but can also become a wildfire...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for familial assault charges
BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault family violence charges, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Thomas Navarro, the man in question, reportedly was on parole from a previous familial assault charge against...
BCS Together works with CPS to provide Christmas presents for foster kids
BRYAN, Texas — BCS Together has worked with Child and Protective Services to provide Christmas presents for kids who’ve gone through their agency’s system. BCS Together is a non-profit organization located in Bryan that provides support through necessities to kids in the foster-care system and families in the area who lack several items. The group has provided coats, other clothes, and other items to families for several years in the Bryan-College Station area.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0