Click2Houston.com
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation’s deadliest prison escapes, investigations into what went wrong have come back to one factor: The state’s lockups are dangerously short-staffed.
Click2Houston.com
Recall alert: Texas DSHS announces recall on oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay after several illnesses reported
Texans who purchased oysters since Nov. 17 should not eat them or throw them out after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a recall of all oysters harvested in one area of Galveston Bay. DSHS said that oysters harvested in the TX-1 area of Galveston Bay (located above...
Click2Houston.com
Storms expected Saturday night
While the high pressure that has dominated our weather pattern all week is still in charge, an approaching cold front from the west will bring in some rain chances AND knock weekend highs back just a bit. Storms will roll through the Houston area early Sunday morning. Some may be strong to severe.
Click2Houston.com
Slight cool down today
Sunday was a wet end to the weekend with a cold front passing through, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Although there were no severe storms, we saw heavy rain across a good swath of the area. Monday Forecast:. Lots of clouds for a good chunk of the day and still on...
