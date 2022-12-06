Read full article on original website
Lady Gorillas battle Bennington in search of 2-0 start
After winning just two games over the course of the 2021-22 season, the Solomon girl’s basketball team started the new year on the right foot, emerging victorious in a gritty 23-20 win over the Burrton Chargers on opening night. “It's huge to start off the year with a win...
Trojans host Vikings looking to cement top-dog status in Class 3A
After taking down the top-ranked team in Class 3A to open their season, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will look to solidify their status as the new top dog on Tuesday when they play host to Smoky Valley. The Vikings enter this contest at 0-1 after falling...
4-0 run allows Lady Trojans stave off Smoky Valley
After handling Hesston in their season opener the Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team looked to overcome a hurdle that they had stumbled on before in the form of the Smoky Valley Vikings. Both teams battled for 32 grueling minutes but a late 4-0 run allowed the Lady Trojans...
JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State
As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
Mustangs travel to Abilene looking to avenge sub-state final
After collecting big wins on opening night the Cowboys and Mustangs will meet in Abilene on Tuesday for a rematch of last year’s thrilling sub-state championship game. The fourth-ranked Cowboys began their season in style with a convincing 73-52 dismantlement of the Smoky Valley Vikings, with team effort winning the day for Abilene.
Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame
TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
Fired Up: Fitz explains a big reason for this Kansas State team's success
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Kansas State Wildcats football player announces he will transfer to Arizona State
A fourth member of the Kansas State football team has entered the transfer portal
Cowgirls host Rock Creek in future NCKL preview
After very different starts to their 2022-23 seasons, the Cowgirls (0-1) and Lady Mustangs (1-0) will meet in Abilene, for a future league preview on Tuesday night. Abilene struggled in their season opener, turning the ball over 26 times in a 73-39 loss to Smoky Valley, but exhibited good effort for 32 minutes, something that has first-year head coach Shawn Hermann excited to get his team back on the floor.
Fired Up: Chris Klieman proves it can happen again at Kansas State just as 12-team playoff nears
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on KCMO Talk Radio in Kansas City, morning host Pete Mundo asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what this Big 12 football championship means for Kansas State now and going into the future. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Questions Podcast: What does Kansas State's Big 12 title really mean?
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's 31-28 overtime victory against TCU in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now fans want to know what will be the impact of K-State winning the Big 12 trophy. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Smoky Valley tonight!
The Smoky Valley Vikings are visiting Southeast of Saline Tuesday, and if you can't make it to the games, we've got your back!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM or 107.5...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Parker Erickson!
Congratulations to Parker Erickson of Ramona, the Week 13 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Parker, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s top players likely will all play in the Sugar Bowl for each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans, and for everyone wondering if K-State will have players sit out for the NFL Draft, the answer is likely a no. As Fitz explains, he thinks even potential first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is expected to depart after this junior year for the professional ranks — along with many other players, including Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe, who also may depart early — will play in the Sugar Bowl. Why? Because for them, it's about their teammates and their school more than themselves.
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
Every Man a Wildcat
Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
TubaChristmas returns to Salina Saturday
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina Saturday. The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning of Dec. 10 at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.
