Grambling police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly forced his way into a girlfriend’s residence and verbally abused her. Officers responded to a call at Mansfield Estates in Grambling about 11 p.m. last Wednesday night. The victim stated she was sleeping when she heard loud noises of someone kicking in her living room door. She said Antonio D. Hymes, 50, aggressively entered her room loudly screaming and cursing at her. She reportedly told Hymes, her boyfriend, multiple times to leave but he refused. When she said she was calling police, he left.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO