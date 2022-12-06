Read full article on original website
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to […]
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken latch on the exterior screen door, the window of the […]
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
Arrest warrants land Louisiana woman in jail for several drug offenses and other charges, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the […]
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
Student arrested for dorm room burglary
A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
Family argument lands Louisiana man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A family dispute in Louisiana left one person in jail Tuesday. On December 6, Monroe Police claim they were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his […]
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
Former cop sentenced to prison for beating and cover-up
The former police officer admitted that he kicked a man in the face, even though the victim had surrendered to other officers.
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts annual “Santa Claus Patrol”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started conducting its annual “Santa Claus Patrol.” Deputies will wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles to frequent retail stores and parking lots busy with holiday shoppers. According to a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
Domestic incident prompts arrest
Grambling police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly forced his way into a girlfriend’s residence and verbally abused her. Officers responded to a call at Mansfield Estates in Grambling about 11 p.m. last Wednesday night. The victim stated she was sleeping when she heard loud noises of someone kicking in her living room door. She said Antonio D. Hymes, 50, aggressively entered her room loudly screaming and cursing at her. She reportedly told Hymes, her boyfriend, multiple times to leave but he refused. When she said she was calling police, he left.
Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
OAK GROVE WINS STAE
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Recognized for Life-Saving Actions
Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, was recognized by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident earlier this year. He received the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award at their annual banquet Tuesday evening.
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
Monroe Police release more details on fatal crash that took place near the Pecanland Mall
UPDATE (12/07/2022; 1:23 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 1:23 PM, Monroe Police confirmed that an adult male was the victim of the fatal crash that took place on Interstate 20 near the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La. According to police, the crash is under investigation and a toxicology report is pending. MONROE, […]
