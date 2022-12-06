ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to […]
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken latch on the exterior screen door, the window of the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested for dorm room burglary

A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident prompts arrest

Grambling police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly forced his way into a girlfriend’s residence and verbally abused her. Officers responded to a call at Mansfield Estates in Grambling about 11 p.m. last Wednesday night. The victim stated she was sleeping when she heard loud noises of someone kicking in her living room door. She said Antonio D. Hymes, 50, aggressively entered her room loudly screaming and cursing at her. She reportedly told Hymes, her boyfriend, multiple times to leave but he refused. When she said she was calling police, he left.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

OAK GROVE WINS STAE

Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
MONROE, LA
opso.net

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Recognized for Life-Saving Actions

Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, was recognized by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident earlier this year. He received the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award at their annual banquet Tuesday evening.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
MONROE, LA

