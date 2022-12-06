ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson County, TX

fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Anderson woman killed in accident

PLANTERSVILLE – A 63-year-old woman from Anderson was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1774 but was struck by the Dodge.
ANDERSON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

One killed on FM 3090

A motorcyclist traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 3090 was killed just before noon Sunday, Dec. 4. According to Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 3090. Ruiz stated the vehicle failed to remain in the designated lane while maneuvering a curve and struck a yellow warning sign.
DICKINSON, TX
fox44news.com

One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash

Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Teen shot in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – A juvenile is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound Thursday, Dec. 21, in Plantersville. Grimes County Investigator, John Jones, stated at approximately 8:42 p.m., three juveniles ages 16-17, were in possession of a firearm, and the gun was discharged striking the victim in the lower leg. The victim was treated for the injury and is recovering.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Felon arrested in Sauls Street shooting

A Navasota man was arrested on four felony charges after being accused of a shooting on Sauls Street in Navasota. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of Sauls Street for a report of shots fired at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Officers located several victims who stated...
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Speeding in possession

Two people were arrested Monday night after they were initially pulled over for speeding. Navasota Police Officers observed a vehicle speeding on Farm-to-Market Road 379 and conducted a traffic stop on the corner of West Washington Avenue and FM 379. The driver, Ronnie Zephyn, 56, of Millican, didn’t have a...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED FOR FIRING GUNSHOTS AT PEOPLE

A Navasota man was taken into custody after witnesses say he fired shots at a group of people during the early morning hours on Saturday. Navasota Police responded to the 1200 block of Sauls Street at 5:45am for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at a house and located...
NAVASOTA, TX

