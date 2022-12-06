ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal

Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Breckenridge gets ready to party (and drink) like Vikings

Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance. Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration includes a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski. Originally named...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain

Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now

When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Birds of Prey brings off-mountain activities to Beaver Creek Village

The Xfinity Birds of Prey event is bringing more than world-class skiers to the valley this weekend. While competitors from around the world are making turns on the formidable Birds of Prey racecourse, Beaver Creek village will be alive with festivities, featuring a craft beer festival, DJs and live music performances and a streamed race watch party on the ice rink.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
lazytrips.com

Is The Drive From Denver To Aspen Scary?

The journey from the “Mile-High City” of Denver to the upscale resort of Aspen is popular year-round, with great hiking and skiing. While the trip is relatively short, it offers the chance to enjoy plenty of stunning Colorado scenery, from national forests to the beautiful Rockies. The 200-mile...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller

John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy