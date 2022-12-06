Read full article on original website
Related
Beaver Creek opens Rose Bowl, Strawberry Park as more snow piles up
Snowy conditions greeted skiers and snowboarders on Tuesday morning, with Vail and Beaver Creek each reporting another 6 inches of snow to start the day. The Eagle County ski resorts have received 22 inches in the last five days, the latest in a good snow season that keeps getting better.
Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal
Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
Breckenridge gets ready to party (and drink) like Vikings
Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance. Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration includes a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski. Originally named...
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail
The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet. The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman headed east in...
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
Eagle County’s Shop with a Cop holiday event is the biggest yet
Local children and first responders got into the holiday spirit on Tuesday for this year’s valley-wide Shop with a Cop event. Every year, law enforcement agencies across Eagle County collect donations for an evening of shopping, gift wrapping, visiting Santa, food and fun. This year, 118 elementary school students...
Gigging for a living: How local entertainers make it work in the Vail Valley￼
In the Vail Valley, après-ski is almost as popular as the skiing itself. What’s more fun than coming off the hill with your friends or family, grabbing a few beers, and bragging about your big air before singing along to a little “Brown Eyed Girl” or dancing in your ski boots?
Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain
Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now
When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over Forest Service Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected objections...
Birds of Prey brings off-mountain activities to Beaver Creek Village
The Xfinity Birds of Prey event is bringing more than world-class skiers to the valley this weekend. While competitors from around the world are making turns on the formidable Birds of Prey racecourse, Beaver Creek village will be alive with festivities, featuring a craft beer festival, DJs and live music performances and a streamed race watch party on the ice rink.
lazytrips.com
Is The Drive From Denver To Aspen Scary?
The journey from the “Mile-High City” of Denver to the upscale resort of Aspen is popular year-round, with great hiking and skiing. While the trip is relatively short, it offers the chance to enjoy plenty of stunning Colorado scenery, from national forests to the beautiful Rockies. The 200-mile...
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller
John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy
When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0