Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lay Avenue shooting
A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Knoxville after responding officers were flagged down late Wednesday night by two cars with gunshot victims inside.
Rifle, ballistic vest stolen from police cars in Knoxville burglary spree, investigators say
Three Knoxville men are facing charges including vandalism and burglary after they allegedly broke into several cars, including marked police cruisers in Knox County, according to court documents.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officials responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to the...
KPD: Three men and a juvenile charged after stealing from law enforcement cruisers in October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three men and a juvenile were charged with stealing several items from three different law enforcement cruisers in October, according to records from authorities. They said Marquez Smith, William Johnson, Brandon Douglas and the juvenile were all involved in a string of thefts that happened on...
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The car involved was a Ford SUV, he said. “The vehicle ultimately struck the guardrail, flipped over and came to...
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
Creating Oversight at the Knox County Sheriffs Office
North Knoxville recycling plant moves towards rezoning more than three years after fire. The Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility burned down in 2019 and forced more than 100 residents to evacuate. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 6...
New location requested for retrial of man charged with 2008 murder of Knoxville waitress
A man charged with the 2008 murder of a Knoxville waitress has filed for a change of venue, among other filings summitted on December 6 and 7.
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
Stranded strangers become friends after random road trip to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen strangers with 13 different reasons to get to Knoxville from Orlando were all hit with one problem Sunday night. Dozens of passengers were left stranded after an airline announced it was cancelling flights. The next flight out wasn’t until Tuesday night, which wasn’t an option for...
Lawyer: Take prosecutor off case of man accused of murdering pizza server
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The lawyer for a Knoxville man accused of murdering a Barley's food server wants the state prosecutor to be disqualified, arguing she's previously been reprimanded for improper conduct while handling the case. Gregory P. Isaacs' motion is one of several filed this week as Micah Johnson...
Retired police officer’s body found in Tennessee lake
The body of a retired police officer and local rescue squad member was recovered from Norris Lake Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Campbell County.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
Police reveal identity of Philadelphia’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city’s most notorious cold case: The victim’s identity.
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for a missing/runaway 15-year-old. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for the Knoxville teen. Donovan Smith may be insulin dependent, according to KPD officials. Smith was reported missing on Tuesday but was last seen on...
Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
East Tenn. officials searching for missing woman
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago. The staff at Watts Bar wanted people to know what to do in the...
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
THP: Rockslide occurs on U.S. Highway 129
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. 129 near Chilhowee Dam has reopened after a rockslide, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville.
