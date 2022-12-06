Read full article on original website
koze.com
Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills...
lynnwoodtoday.com
State transportation commission next week to discuss pay-per-mile proposal, traffic safety challenges
The Washington State Transportation Commission is scheduled to cover several topics at its Dec. 13 and 14 meeting, including statewide traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program, and approaches to addressing possible shortfalls in fuel funding at Washington State Ferries. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. both Tuesday,...
KUOW
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved
Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
philomathnews.com
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a...
kpq.com
County Commissioners Look To Tackle Drift Wood Danger on Lake Chelan
Chelan County Commissioners are looking to head an effort to curb the danger of drift wood on Lake Chelan. Commissioner Tiffany Gering has discussed the issue with several businesses and the state departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife. She says one lake side resort is already spending its...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
Chronicle
Washington State Transportation Commission to Discuss Road Usage Charge, Other Issues
The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a meeting on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 during which it will discuss several topics, including traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program and approaches to addressing fuel funding shortfalls for Washington State Ferries. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. both...
Chronicle
Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption
The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
610KONA
Merkely Announces Funding To Protect Pollinators
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is spending nearly $560,000 on efforts to improve habitats for the Monarch Butterfly in Oregon and California. “Protecting monarch butterflies is an urgent issue that requires sustainable solutions,” said Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, who secured additional western monarch conservation funding as Chairman of the Interior, Environment & Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill. “If we let the western monarch butterfly go extinct, we’ll lose an iconic, beautiful species, and an important pollinator, forever. I am happy to see more projects come to fruition that will help ensure future generations are able to enjoy the monarch butterfly.””
nwnewsradio.com
Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025
(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
KUOW
WA voters approved strict gun laws in 2018. Why haven't they all been implemented?
In 2018, Washington voters approved I-1639 and threw their support behind some of the strictest gun regulations in the country. Four years later, one of those laws has been difficult to implement. Initiative 1639 was a sweeping package of firearms regulations that was approved by Washington voters in 2018. The...
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
State officials have decided to push forward a voter-approved measure requiring annual background checks of pistol and semiautomatic rifle owners.
kpq.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
610KONA
Oregon Gun Measure Getting Bounced Back and Forth
After a federal judge recently ruled that a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect come Thursday, placing a 30-day hold on the permit requirement to purchase a firearm, a state circuit court judge has blocked the entire law from going into effect. The law would ban...
