The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is spending nearly $560,000 on efforts to improve habitats for the Monarch Butterfly in Oregon and California. “Protecting monarch butterflies is an urgent issue that requires sustainable solutions,” said Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, who secured additional western monarch conservation funding as Chairman of the Interior, Environment & Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill. “If we let the western monarch butterfly go extinct, we’ll lose an iconic, beautiful species, and an important pollinator, forever. I am happy to see more projects come to fruition that will help ensure future generations are able to enjoy the monarch butterfly.””

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO