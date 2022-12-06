ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption

The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Merkely Announces Funding To Protect Pollinators

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is spending nearly $560,000 on efforts to improve habitats for the Monarch Butterfly in Oregon and California. “Protecting monarch butterflies is an urgent issue that requires sustainable solutions,” said Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, who secured additional western monarch conservation funding as Chairman of the Interior, Environment & Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill. “If we let the western monarch butterfly go extinct, we’ll lose an iconic, beautiful species, and an important pollinator, forever. I am happy to see more projects come to fruition that will help ensure future generations are able to enjoy the monarch butterfly.””
OREGON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025

(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Oregon Gun Measure Getting Bounced Back and Forth

After a federal judge recently ruled that a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect come Thursday, placing a 30-day hold on the permit requirement to purchase a firearm, a state circuit court judge has blocked the entire law from going into effect. The law would ban...
OREGON STATE

