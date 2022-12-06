University of Michigan Health-West plans new $10.4M Wayland health center to expand services in underserved area

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
WNEM
11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
wkzo.com
Bronson Healthcare announces chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Joseph du Lac joins the Bronson Healthcare system as a senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. In this role, he will oversee operations as well as build community relationships within Calhoun County. He was selected following...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures planned for Grand Haven drawbridge work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Continuing work on Grand Haven’s drawbridge will require lane and exit closures on northbound U.S. 31 this weekend. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
mibiz.com
Network180 secures $3.9M in Kent Co. ARPA funding to build out behavioral health crisis services
The $3.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that Network180 received from Kent County will help support mental health care services for people in a crisis. Among them is a crisis stabilization unit planned in collaboration with Trinity Health Saint Mary’s that Network180 looks to open in the fall of 2023. Planned for space in a medical office building on the Saint Mary’s hospital campus in Grand Rapids, the Behavioral Health Crisis Center will include a 24-hour, walk-in unit where people in a mental health crisis can access care to stabilize their condition, usually within less than a day.
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
mibiz.com
Walker automation manufacturer plans $5.7M expansion amid continued growth
WALKER — Automation solutions provider Axis Automation has announced a $5.7 million expansion in Walker that it expects could create up to 50 jobs. State and local officials today announced the expansion, which is backed by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The growth follows a $4 million investment in a new facility in early 2018 that also had state backing from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
WWMT
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
Mona Shores Schools closed Friday due to staff illnesses
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Staff illnesses have caused Mona Shores Public Schools to close Friday. Supertendent Bill O’Brien Jr. sent a letter to parents on Thursday, Dec. 8 that detailed “a shortage of staff due to illness. “We simply do not have the staff to fill our classrooms...
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
Riverfront property just south of amphitheater site in Grand Rapids to be sold by city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids wants to sell two properties it owns on the city’s Southwest Side, including one riverfront parcel on Market Avenue south of a proposed 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The city’s Economic Development Project Team approved city staff’s request Tuesday to appraise...
Three Rivers Commercial-News paper shuts down for good
A century-old newspaper that covers the Three Rivers area is shutting down for good.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
mibiz.com
GR examines sale of 1-acre property near amphitheater site
GRAND RAPIDS — City officials are considering selling a 1-acre property near the site of a proposed riverfront amphitheater, with hopes of potentially repurposing the parking lot with housing. The city acquired the 1-acre property at 427 Market Ave. SW in 2002 to provide overflow parking for a nearby...
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids OKs incentives for 4 mixed-use developments totaling 200 housing units
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids city commissioners have approved tax incentives for four mixed-use projects that would add 200 housing units across the city. The approvals include 15-year Neighborhood Enterprise Zone tax exemptions for the Lofts on Grove multi-family project in the Creston Neighborhood as well as a mixed-use development at 280 Ann St. NW along the Grand River.
Comments / 0