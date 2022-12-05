NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Jefferson is a great dog who is a terrific leash companion! Jefferson loves getting out for walks and playing in the play yard. He did well in play group getting to know the other dogs at the shelter, and would be great in an active home where he can play and get lots of exercise. Jefferson is three years old and weighs about 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO