Advocates hope to ride outdoor rec wave to funding, policy goals
Lander, the state’s 13th-largest town with 7,500 residents, sits in a river valley in close proximity to an assortment of craggy features — limestone cliffs, pocked boulders, overhanging walls and alpine spires among them. Each year thousands of climbers spill into Lander explicitly to climb those rocks, pumping...
Energy heating assistance available
Multiple Wyoming energy companies have joined together to kick off the thirty-third annual Energy Share of Wyoming season. The program which began accepting applications on Dec. 1 was started to assist individuals with energy-related emergencies when unusual circumstances create financial needs not met through existing energy assistance programs. Voluntary contributions from sponsors and individuals support the program that runs through the spring of 2023.
Pushing through: Snowplow drivers collaborate during shortages
LARAMIE — With storms building up as winter continues, snowplow drivers across the state are preparing for another busy season. Last year, Wyoming had a decrease in snowplow drivers, leading to a strain in the process of keeping roads open. Heading into the 2022-23 plowing season, Wyoming Department of...
Property tax increases: Legislators pursuing variety of solutions to complicated problem
CODY — As the Wyoming Legislature’s general session approaches, local legislators anticipate a lot of discussion will be focused on a problem that hits close to home for many Park County residents: property tax increases. “Those tax hikes have just been horrible for people, especially those on fixed...
State’s food banks see higher costs, growing demand
CASPER – As food costs continue to increase, Wyoming’s food pantries are still grappling with rising demand and dwindling donations. The Food Bank of Wyoming, which supplies about 160 food pantries across the state, says it’s spending three times more on supplies compared to last year’s holiday season.
