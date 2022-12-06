ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Business Insider

43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Motley Fool

Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco

Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service. Both Sam's Club and Costco are members-only warehouse clubs, so they have a lot of similarities. Sam's is making a customer-friendly move that Costo hasn't embraced. Sam's Club has begun to implement robotics in stores. Sam's Club and Costco...
CNET

Cheap Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More

With Black Friday sales behind us and the holiday season almost here, now's the time to pick up any last-minute gifts for friends and family. If you've already grabbed all of the main things you were after in last month's sales, it's now time to turn your attention to smaller gifts and stocking stuffers.
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Rite Aid All Have the Same (Growing) Problem

Over the last year, drugstore shoppers in certain cities may have noticed some changes to everything from shampoo and laundry detergent to $2 bags of candy -- many of the items that one could previously pick up and bring to the register are now under lock and key that can only be opened by calling over a store attendant.
TheStreet

Amazon Finds a New Use for Alexa Some Customers Will Love

You almost never see the person who delivers your Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report order. You may see the truck out the window or glimpse the person dropping off your order as they race to make their next delivery. All year these are very difficult and thankless jobs, requiring...

