Gulf Shores, AL

wdhn.com

News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. The entire shooting at the nightclub was caught on surveillance video:. The video above shows the scene outside...
MOBILE, AL
Officers stopped chasing vehicle due to ‘weather conditions’: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are still investigating a crash that killed 19-year-old Kailyn Draine Sunday morning off Highpoint Boulevard and Bear Fork Road. Assistant Chief of Police William Jackson said a lot is still under investigation. Police have charged Jh’Isaiah Franklin with homicide...
MOBILE, AL

