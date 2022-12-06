Read full article on original website
Related
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
City of Knoxville Files Silly Complaint Against Neyland Stadium Alcohol Distributor
The city of Knoxville is blaming booze for rowdy fans. According to city officials, the Volunteers got too rowdy this fall because they were over-served, not because they watched Tennessee field its best team in decades. The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Aramark, Neyland Stadium’s alcohol vendor....
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls
Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Bizarre Story of the “Cocaine Bear” that’s Being Made Into a Movie!
Discover the Bizarre Story of the "Cocaine Bear" that's Being Made Into a Movie!. This whole story might sound unbelievable, but it did indeed happen. Not only has the situation been investigated by law enforcement, but it is also being made into a major motion picture inspired by the true story.
Comments / 0