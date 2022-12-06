ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy