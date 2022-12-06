Read full article on original website
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
City blames rapid growth for Magnolia residents' complaints over dirty, unreliable running water
A Magnolia family is afraid to use their water. After reaching out to ask the city to fix the issue, the family said they didn't hear back.
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of...
Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors receives Power Outage update and makes Appointments
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a Regular Board Meeting on December 7, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township. Before leading the invocation, Dr. Ed Robb, Founding Pastor and current Pastor Emeritus of The Woodlands Methodist Church, asked all to bow their heads and give gratitude for the life of Michael Richmond who passed away on December 5, 2022. Dr. Robb noted that Michael Richmond was the Founding Chairman of Town Center Improvement District which was the predecessor organization that gave birth to The Woodlands Township.
Pearland, Friendswood see population and income increases in latest community survey
Pearland and Friendswood both saw increases in employment rates since 2016, while the state saw a slight decrease. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of how the Pearland and Friendswood communities looked in 2021 compared to five years prior.
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Fein Building Apartments North of Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
Texas City Texas Mayor Dedrick JohnsonPhoto byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970. Thanksgiving feast for the community with food insecurity. A community with food insecurity had their Thanksgiving made a little easier with a meal.
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
After a series of issues in Democratic-leaning Harris County on Election Day, Republican state leaders in Texas have suggested criminal charges may be warranted.
