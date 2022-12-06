ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors receives Power Outage update and makes Appointments

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a Regular Board Meeting on December 7, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township. Before leading the invocation, Dr. Ed Robb, Founding Pastor and current Pastor Emeritus of The Woodlands Methodist Church, asked all to bow their heads and give gratitude for the life of Michael Richmond who passed away on December 5, 2022. Dr. Robb noted that Michael Richmond was the Founding Chairman of Town Center Improvement District which was the predecessor organization that gave birth to The Woodlands Township.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland, Friendswood see population and income increases in latest community survey

Pearland and Friendswood both saw increases in employment rates since 2016, while the state saw a slight decrease. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of how the Pearland and Friendswood communities looked in 2021 compared to five years prior.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Fein Building Apartments North of Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
CONROE, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Both directions of IH-45 re-opened at SH-242 after fatal crash overnight

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 Northbound at SH-242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident. This happened at 11:18 p.m. and the roadway was still shut down this morning for cleaning and an investigation. At 4:30 a.m. all main lanes reopened. Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/both-directions-of-ih-45-closed-at-sh-242/amp/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

