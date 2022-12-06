ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC 4

Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Roger Marsh

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend

High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

New app helps public report roadkill to make Utah roads safer

The DWR and UDOT are working to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions with wildlife crossing structures and now they are adding a new technological tool to their arsenal, the Utah Roadkill Reporter app. The free app will allow people to report the location and description of the dead animals on or near...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s Traction Law explained

Driving in winter weather can be extremely challenging. As snow continues to fall in Utah, UDOT will often declare a specific area to be under the Traction Law. But what does that really mean?
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

KPCW

