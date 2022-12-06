Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
Avalanche triggered by snowboarder in Dutch Draw
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue team was activated yesterday for a soft slab avalanche near Dutch Draw. According to an observation report from the Utah […]
New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend
High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
New app helps public report roadkill to make Utah roads safer
The DWR and UDOT are working to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions with wildlife crossing structures and now they are adding a new technological tool to their arsenal, the Utah Roadkill Reporter app. The free app will allow people to report the location and description of the dead animals on or near...
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names
Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too. I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it. Whenever I go to Island Grinds in...
AdWeek
Robin Oguinye Joining Salt Lake City Fox Affiliate as Anchor and Investigative Reporter
Robyn Oguinye is joining Scripps owned Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU as weekday afternoon anchor and consumer investigative reporter. Oguinye will anchor alongside reporter and anchor Max Roth beginning in January 2023. She will also join KSTU’s investigative unit in a newly created consumer investigative reporter role. “Robyn’s...
kjzz.com
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
New winter weather advisories issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories for Utah ahead of Wednesday evening's storms. All are in effect now and will go until either late tonight or early morning tomorrow.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
Utah’s Traction Law explained
Driving in winter weather can be extremely challenging. As snow continues to fall in Utah, UDOT will often declare a specific area to be under the Traction Law. But what does that really mean?
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
