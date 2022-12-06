ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville native performs at the Bijou Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region. The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.
MARYVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville woman located safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Morristown TN (Tennessee)

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton's Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

