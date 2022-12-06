Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Related
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
wvlt.tv
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
WATE
Maryville native performs at the Bijou Theatre
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region. The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
‘CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Knoxville
Show attendees will be encouraged to dance and sing along, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Morristown TN (Tennessee)
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
wvlt.tv
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Comments / 3