ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 3

Buck Hunter
2d ago

IMHO, if they want more driver applicants, they need to scrub their website of bureaucratic job titles and jargon, and streamline the application process. Just sayin'.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Eyewitness News

CT DOT preparing for storms this winter

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The official start to winter is later this month, but the state is already taking measures to prepare for any wintry weather. Eyewitness News toured some Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) facilities Tuesday. One of the big challenges is that more plow drivers and mechanics...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night

Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mortgageorb.com

Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023

Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WMTW

Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close

PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
PORTLAND, ME
Daily Voice

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax

Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy