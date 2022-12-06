Read full article on original website
Buck Hunter
2d ago
IMHO, if they want more driver applicants, they need to scrub their website of bureaucratic job titles and jargon, and streamline the application process. Just sayin'.
Connecticut DOT facing another snowplow driver shortage, but technology is helping
DOT leaders say the agency is down 122 drivers, and staffing is down 30% for mechanics to keep all those plows on the road.
Eyewitness News
CT DOT preparing for storms this winter
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The official start to winter is later this month, but the state is already taking measures to prepare for any wintry weather. Eyewitness News toured some Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) facilities Tuesday. One of the big challenges is that more plow drivers and mechanics...
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Heating aid grants for many families will increase this winter but Republicans say the effort doesn't go far enough.
Storm System Could Bring Accumulating Snow To Parts Of Northeast, Wintry Mix In Other Areas
A storm system on track for the Northeast has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall to parts of the region and a mix of rain and snow in areas farther south. The system is on track for Sunday, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service. For a look at...
NBC Connecticut
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
mortgageorb.com
Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023
Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
Lamont and state police union: New contract should boost recruitment
A tentative contract deal with the CT state police union is designed to improve trooper recruitment and retention, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
WMTW
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
Eyewitness News
Thousands of CT residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have records cleared
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have their records cleared, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Lamont announced Tuesday the records will be cleared on January 1. The governor’s office said records in about 44,000 cases will be fully or partially cleared.
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax
Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
