Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: What's so special about Iowa or New Hampshire?
No offense, but what’s so special about Iowa? Or New Hampshire? It made perfect sense when the national Democrats moved last week to reshuffle party primaries to start in South Carolina and make other changes to reflect this diverse party. Iowa and New Hampshire have long held the first...
Sioux City Journal
Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0