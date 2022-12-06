Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
FOX Sports
Niners believe in Purdy; a historic QB class? Schrager's Cheat Sheet
The 49ers didn't rush to put a waiver claim in on Baker Mayfield. They didn't call Amazon Sports executives to see the particulars of Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract. They didn't explore Cam Newton, Drew Stanton or Josh McCown. They are rolling with Brock Purdy. They have faith in the kid and truly believe he can carry the load at quarterback. Remember, Purdy has been with the team since May, and while Jimmy Garoppolo was rehabilitating an injury in Southern California most of the off-season, it was Purdy working with the 49ers in rookie minicamp as well as training camp.
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'
Odell Beckham Jr. has told people that he's looking for a "home." He's not interested in a "prove it" deal for the rest of this season. He wants a commitment from his new team — and apparently a big one — for at least this year and next.
FOX Sports
Jaguars QB Lawrence plans to play despite sprained big toe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence felt a sense of relief Wednesday that he was merely missing the first practice of his NFL career. Lawrence said he “kind of dodged a bullet for sure on that hit," which left him with a painful big toe. The second-year pro initially feared he sustained a potentially season-ending knee injury when he was sacked on the final play of the first half at Detroit last Sunday.
Baker Mayfield delivers crazy head-butt to teammate during Rams’ comeback win
Baker Mayfield was so pumped up during the Los Angeles Rams’ 17-16 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night that he delivered a crazy head butt during the victory. A helmetless Mayfield was caught on video on the sidelines delivering a big head-butt to teammate Robert Rochell, who had his helmet on. see also Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders Rochell, a 24-year-old cornerback, took a step backward and put his hand on his helmet after the head-butt, apparently taken by surprise. It was an impressive comeback for Mayfield. The 27-year-old quarterback led Los Angeles...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos are 3-9, 'Nobody thought it'd be this bad' | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd talks Russell Wilson, who's Denver Broncos are now 3-9 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While many are looking to the former Seattle quarterback and pointing fingers, Colin lays out why he's not sure Russ is to blame for the struggles of the season.
Tom Brady had two very different F-bombs in wild Buccaneers win
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught on camera letting an F-bomb fly after a record-setting comeback win against the Saints on “Monday Night Football.” While on his way to tunnel, a smiling Brady put a dirty twist on his famous tagline, yelling, “Let’s f–king go” as fans celebrated at Raymond James Stadium. Brady’s reaction came after Tampa Bay rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat their NFC South rivals, 17-16. With just three seconds left to play, the 45-year-old threw a touchdown pass to Rachaad White for the win — passing Peyton Manning for the most career fourth-quarter comebacks (44)...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier
It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
FOX Sports
Mike White's impact, Von Miller's void and more questions ahead of Jets vs. Bills
The AFC East is wide open. As good as the Buffalo Bills (9-3) have been, they only have a two-game lead on the New York Jets (7-5). If New York wins, it can sweep Buffalo. With those wins in hand, all the Jets would need to do to pass the Bills is have an equal record or better.
FOX Sports
Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius | THE CARTON SHOW
Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford out injured, Baker could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Craig explains why Rams acquiring Baker after he was released from the Carolina Panthers is actually genius.
FOX Sports
Eagles appear to have fixed their biggest flaw, which should strike fear in rest of NFL
The book on the Philadelphia Eagles has been simple and obvious all season long. The best way to compete with them — maybe even the only way — has been by running the ball through their defense. That's their biggest weakness. At least it was, until Sunday afternoon,...
FOX Sports
Can Bucs upset 49ers in Purdy's first start? We preview the matchup
The wild card in this week's Buccaneers-49ers matchup is rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick in this year's draft who has been thrust into a starting role after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) is his first start, but he went 25-for-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception off the bench in last week's impressive win over the Dolphins. If he can win his first career start, it'll be something that plenty of more prominent 49ers couldn't do — Joe Montana lost his in 1979, Alex Smith lost his in 2005 and Lance lost his last year.
FOX Sports
Latest projections give Cowboys 29 percent chance of winning Super Bowl | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys have won three in a row and have taken the top spot in the latest Football Power Index postseason projections. The Cowboys have the best chance of making the Super Bowl at 49 percent and best odds of winning it all 29 percent. Skip Bayless reacts to the latest odds.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all
The injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has affected the team's odds to win the Super Bowl. Garoppolo suffered what was described as a season-ending broken left foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that it's possible Garoppolo didn't break his foot. No official medical update has been provided.
Yardbarker
49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
FOX Sports
Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal
This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been nonstop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
FOX Sports
Fields' emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had the ball late in the first quarter when Justin Fields noticed Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare crashing the line last week. At that moment, he made a decision. Rather than give the ball to running back David Montgomery,...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen's midseason growing pains have yielded battle-tested Bills
Sometimes it helps to lose. It really does. It sounds cliché, but losing can create an urgency — and a sense of controlled panic — that a team needs to make small and necessary changes. Sometimes it helps for a really good NFL team to receive a...
