Franklin County man indicted, accused of filing false report about Bedford County lieutenant
An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
thunder1320.com
Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
Wilmer Salas-Garcia has Active Warrants for hit and Run Out of Sumner County
Please assist The Gallatin Police with locating Mr. Wilmer Salas-Garcia. Mr. Salas-Garcia has active warrants for Hit and Run out of Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location contact Officer Crenshaw, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or call (615) 452-1313. GPD...
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
wgnsradio.com
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
WSMV
Man charged in connection to death of child in Putnam County, deputies say
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Putnam County. Justin Dixon, 28, is charged with felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. On May 4, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Dixon was a caregiver and babysitter...
carthagecourier.com
Residence searched by sheriffs department, one charged in investigation
A woman faces multiple charges following a sheriff’s department search of her Hickman area residence. K-9 officers and deputies went to the Hackett Valley Road residence of Robin Lynn Woodard, 37, Hickman, to execute a search warrant on November 24. K-9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long,...
Rutherford County cracks down on school bus safety with officer ride-along
Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county's Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
Putnam Co. man arrested for toddler's death
28-year-old Justin Copeland was arrested Tuesday for the death of a toddler who was killed earlier this year.
Murfreesboro police search for car burglary suspects
Authorities are searching for suspects accused of breaking into vehicles and attempting to make fraudulent purchases with stolen debit cards.
Man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
Police identify man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
WSMV
Victim ‘shocked’ school secretary stole lunch money card from child
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the victims of an elementary school secretary accused of stealing students’ lunch money cards spoke to WSMV4 Thursday, expressing her shock over the ordeal. Stacy Johnson said her first grade son was one of two students who allegedly had their P-EBT cards taken...
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
