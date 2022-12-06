ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Comments / 1

I am tired.. u?
1d ago

Kudos to the firing not ignoring.Thanks for doing what this deputy did not care about.. my family getting home tonight.

Reply
3
Related
On Target News

Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville

A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain

(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Residence searched by sheriffs department, one charged in investigation

A woman faces multiple charges following a sheriff’s department search of her Hickman area residence. K-9 officers and deputies went to the Hackett Valley Road residence of Robin Lynn Woodard, 37, Hickman, to execute a search warrant on November 24. K-9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long,...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy