Sun Prairie, WI

City of Sun Prairie urges downtown property, business owners to remove snow

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Even though there is currently no snow on the ground, the City of Sun Prairie recently issued a reminder to downtown business and property owners that if their business or property is on a corner to clear snow from the crosswalk ramps.

Sun Prairie BID and Tourism Manager Colleen Burke wrote in a late November email to property and business owners that complaints have been received recently that ramps are not clear, which is a slip and fall hazard.

The city’s ordinance applies to residential and commercial property. The responsibility is that of “the owner, occupant, or person in charge” to ensure the sidewalks (including the ramps leading to the crosswalk) are clear. There are two exceptions to the ordinance for paths and Town Hall Road.

City ordinance 12.32.010—Removal from sidewalks—states the following:

A. The owner, occupant, or person in charge of any parcel or lot which fronts upon or adjoins any sidewalk shall keep such sidewalk clear of all snow and ice. In the event of snow accumulating on such sidewalk due to natural means and/or by any other means such sidewalk shall be cleared of all accumulated snow and/or ice within twenty-four (24) hours from the time the snow ceases to accumulate on such sidewalk.

Sidewalks are to be kept clear of snow and ice to a minimum of four feet in width. In the event that ice has formed on any sidewalk in such a manner that it cannot be removed, the owner, occupant, or person in charge of the parcel or lot which fronts upon or adjoins such sidewalk shall keep the sidewalk sprinkled with sand and/or salt to permit safe travel by pedestrians.

B. This section shall not apply to sidewalks that are in excess of five feet in width and have been designated by the common council as a bike path or bicycle way.

C. This section shall not apply to the sidewalk on the east side of Town Hall Road between Prairie Rose Drive and Schuster Road.

