December 7 Illinois History Minute
It’s December 7th, the day in 1941 when Japanese forces attacked the US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. More than 24-hundred Americans died in the attack, including dozens of Illinoisans. They included Navy seaman 2nd class Bernard Conlin and Navy fireman 2nd class James Conlin, brothers from...
Best of: Independent Bookstores in Illinois
There are an estimated 2,500 independent bookstores across the U.S. According to the American Booksellers Association, more than 300 new indie bookstores have opened in the past two years, and some of those shops are right here in Illinois. Even in a pandemic-driven world, reports of the death of independent...
Rep.-Elect Nabeela Syed talks identity, generational change, and more
In the 2022 midterms, not only did 18-to-29-year-olds turn out at a rate only outpaced by 2018’s midterms, many members of Gen Z also won seats in political offices across the country. 23-year-old Nabeela Syed is among them. She joined The 21st to discuss the intersection of politics and...
