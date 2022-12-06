ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Ford-Wheaton, Stills Headed to 98th East-West Shrine Bowl

By Julia Mellett
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and defensive lineman Dante Stills accepted invites to America’s longest-running college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl. This game raises money for Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Former West Virginia teammate Leddie Brown competed in the showcase last season. Now, Ford-Wheaton and Stills represent the Mountaineers at the 2022 iteration.

Stills came back to the Mountaineers in 2021 after speaking with a host of pro scouts; he had aspects of his game to clean up before trying to take it to the next level. The acceptance of this invitation validates that his hard work paid off.

Ford-Wheaton and Stills come from West Virginia legacy families, and both have seen the generations before them find homes in the ranks of the NFL. Now, the pair are showing the nation, and its 32 pro football teams, why they deserve a coveted roster spot.

The final East-West Shrine Bowl roster has yet to be finalized, and the game is set to be played on Feb. 2, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

Morgantown, WV
