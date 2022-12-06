ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Northern Utah fog limiting visibility on highways throughout morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers along the northern Wasatch Front will want to give themselves extra time for their commute Tuesday morning to account for the fog. The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for the northern Utah from Box Elder to Salt Lake counties, with areas around the Great Salt Lake literally in the thick of it.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Build-to-rent communities popping up across Wasatch Front

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's housing market has slowed down in a lot of ways, but experts said one area has been heating up – “build-to-rent” or "build-for-rent" communities. “Build-to-rent" means a builder builds a community, but instead of selling it, they rent it out. Analysts...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Governor proposes $2.5 billion in tax cuts, new education funding

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a proposal of more than $1 billion in tax cuts and $1.5 billion in new education funding for the upcoming legislative session. To put his tax cut plan in perspective, that's more than five times what the Legislature spent on...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy