kjzz.com
Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
kjzz.com
Northern Utah fog limiting visibility on highways throughout morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers along the northern Wasatch Front will want to give themselves extra time for their commute Tuesday morning to account for the fog. The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for the northern Utah from Box Elder to Salt Lake counties, with areas around the Great Salt Lake literally in the thick of it.
kjzz.com
Build-to-rent communities popping up across Wasatch Front
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's housing market has slowed down in a lot of ways, but experts said one area has been heating up – “build-to-rent” or "build-for-rent" communities. “Build-to-rent" means a builder builds a community, but instead of selling it, they rent it out. Analysts...
kjzz.com
Utah parolee who 'bashed friend's head with brick' named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history is on the run and is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Eugene Baer, 58, on September 6th, 2022.
kjzz.com
Pregnancy loss families say they're caught in the middle of abortion debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the debate surrounding reproductive rights in Utah, advocates say there is a group being overlooked by many lawmakers and voters: those who have experienced stillbirth. To some the topic feels taboo, but many women are hoping to change that. Brittany Gibbons said she...
kjzz.com
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
kjzz.com
White Supremacist with extensive criminal history captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Utah's At-Large fugitives that 2News previously reported in October has been arrested. Steven Allmark Sanders, 41, was arrested Wednesday by the Metro Gang Unit, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police. Sanders was listed on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 most...
kjzz.com
Governor proposes $2.5 billion in tax cuts, new education funding
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a proposal of more than $1 billion in tax cuts and $1.5 billion in new education funding for the upcoming legislative session. To put his tax cut plan in perspective, that's more than five times what the Legislature spent on...
