SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers along the northern Wasatch Front will want to give themselves extra time for their commute Tuesday morning to account for the fog. The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for the northern Utah from Box Elder to Salt Lake counties, with areas around the Great Salt Lake literally in the thick of it.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO