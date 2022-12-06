Floyd Walter “Butch” Hamelton, Jr., 76, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on December 6, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Butch was born on November 13, 1946, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Floyd Walter Hamelton, Sr. and Viva Mae (Miller) Hamelton. He was employed as an orderly at Graham Hospital in Keokuk and later at Sheller-Globe for over thirty years, retiring in 2008. Butch was a quiet man with a deep love of racing. He loved old cars, car shows and the Sportsman’s Park racetrack in Keokuk. In his youth he liked to roller-skate, and was the first person in Keokuk to attend Job Corps in Pleasanton, California. He also enjoyed spending time fishing throughout his life. Butch proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1969 until 1975 and was honorably discharged.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO