Pen City Current
Victim, officer identified in MP shooting
MT PLEASANT – The individual involved in the December 3, 2022 Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant has been identified as Samantha Shumaker, 33. Officers of the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a domestic abuse incident where a male reported being held at gunpoint by Shumaker.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman shot by police officer facing charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount pleasant woman who was shot by police on Saturday, December 3rd, is now facing charges. TV Station KTVO reports that Samantha Shumaker of Mount Pleasant is charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Display or Use of a Weapon. At about 10 PM Saturday,...
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
KCCI.com
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
ktvo.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
kciiradio.com
Suspect Wounded In Mount Pleasant Altercation
On Saturday, December 3 at approximately 10:04 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street in Mt. Pleasant. According to the call, a male subject was being held at gunpoint. Upon...
KBUR
One dead, one injured in Henry County crash
New London, IA- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, December 7th, in Henry County. The crash occurred in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London at about 2:55 PM Wednesday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman E....
ktvo.com
Mt. Pleasant woman shot by officer after she held boyfriend at gunpoint, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A 33-year-old woman injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday is facing charges. Newly filed court documents say Samantha Shumaker, of Mount Pleasant, held her boyfriend at gunpoint during an argument at the couple’s home on North Main Street. Mount Pleasant police...
Pen City Current
Man shot in Saturday MP disturbance call
MT PLEASANT – A Mt. Pleasant law enforcement officer shot and wounded a suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Mt. Pleasant. At approximately 10:04 p.m., officers with the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was allegedly being held at gunpoint.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Floyd Walter “Butch” Hamelton, Jr., 76, Keokuk
Floyd Walter “Butch” Hamelton, Jr., 76, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on December 6, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Butch was born on November 13, 1946, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Floyd Walter Hamelton, Sr. and Viva Mae (Miller) Hamelton. He was employed as an orderly at Graham Hospital in Keokuk and later at Sheller-Globe for over thirty years, retiring in 2008. Butch was a quiet man with a deep love of racing. He loved old cars, car shows and the Sportsman’s Park racetrack in Keokuk. In his youth he liked to roller-skate, and was the first person in Keokuk to attend Job Corps in Pleasanton, California. He also enjoyed spending time fishing throughout his life. Butch proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1969 until 1975 and was honorably discharged.
Pen City Current
Comp board recommends 7% increase for county officials
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Compensation Board has recommended a 7% raise for elected officials in the county and a 3% increase for Lee County Supervisors. The board didn't make the recommendation without hinting that the county needed to listen more to the recommendations. "Last year was my first...
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
ktvo.com
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office
KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
KBUR
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
977wmoi.com
Attempted scams circulating area
Henderson County Sheriff Matthew Link announces a series of attempted scams. An individual is contacting citizens via text message claiming to be a local pastor needing donations in the form of Visa gift cards in increments of $100. Sheriff Link advises residents to immediately notify the Sheriff’s Office if they are contacted and block the incoming telephone text number. During the holiday season scams are on the rise. Please remember, if it sounds to good to be true, it probably is. Never give out your personal information or banking information.
khqa.com
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
KCRG.com
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer is on leave pending an investigation after they shot a suspect in the arm on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.
