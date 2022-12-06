Read full article on original website
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect after fleeing from traffic stop.
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
Victim identified in I-96 crash in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-96, sheriff’s deputies said. Louis Rumsey, 50, of the Lake Odessa-area, has died, police said. A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, police said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on...
Jessie Lottie arrested in connection with 2020 police chase that killed two teens
A man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the deaths of two teenagers is now behind bars. The police chase happened in December of 2020. Investigators say Jessie Lottie was behind the wheel of a Pontiac Grand Prix, trying to outrun police, when he smashed into another vehicle, killing 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher and her 19-year-old fiancée Clayton McClish, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
Two From Warsaw Arrested After Stealing Vehicle
WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Claypool area. Corey Allen Brunson, 42, 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft, both level 6 felonies; sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
Dispatch: Injuries in multi-vehicle Cascade Twp. crash
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving serious injuries.
MSP: Man last seen in Saint Joseph County
STURGIS (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen in Saint Joseph County. Alfred Kocher, who goes by "Wes," was last seen headed west on U.S. 12 near Sturgis. Kocher is 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes....
GRPD: 3 in custody, narcotics seized in drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a drug bust in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says its officers, aided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested three suspects while investigating drug sales in the city. We’re told the alleged drug...
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
