ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Woman dies after crash in Hamilton County

By Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died after a crash Sunday on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The coroner identified the woman as 51-year-old Cynthia L. Lee.

Hamilton County coroner re-examinations crime scene of Indiana’s most notorious serial killer

HCSO said a preliminary investigation found that a Ford Escape headed west on 226th St. failed to yield to a Ford Transit van headed south on U.S. 31. The van struck the passenger side of the Escape. Driver of the Escape, Lee, was entrapped and removed by fire personnel.

On the way to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, she became unresponsive and later died, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

State police bust thieves who stole mail from Lafayette to Michigan

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said. Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair is also being charged with neglect […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man will be […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to Indy after US 41 crash in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHR

2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
ANDERSON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy