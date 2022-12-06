Woman dies after crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died after a crash Sunday on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The coroner identified the woman as 51-year-old Cynthia L. Lee.

HCSO said a preliminary investigation found that a Ford Escape headed west on 226th St. failed to yield to a Ford Transit van headed south on U.S. 31. The van struck the passenger side of the Escape. Driver of the Escape, Lee, was entrapped and removed by fire personnel.

On the way to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, she became unresponsive and later died, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

