Grand Rapids, MI

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a Holland bakery at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Nearly seven hours after the robbery at Ryke's Bakery, deputies said they arrested Michael Ross, a 60-year-old man from Holland. The store had been robbed at gunpoint...
HOLLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks

WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Ascension Borgess nurses can call for a strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nurses working at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike Tuesday evening. Continued: Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses. A vote of 86% were in favor, but a simple majority was required for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Newaygo police warn residents about check scam

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
NEWAYGO, MI
WWMTCw

Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

