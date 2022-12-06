Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
Ex-judge candidate: ‘Unintentionally’ hit girlfriend with belt
A former candidate for judge in Muskegon County who was charged with beating his girlfriend said he did not intend to hit her but did mean to scare her with a belt when he swung it.
SURVEILLANCE: shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
WWMTCw
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
WWMTCw
Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
WWMTCw
Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a Holland bakery at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Nearly seven hours after the robbery at Ryke's Bakery, deputies said they arrested Michael Ross, a 60-year-old man from Holland. The store had been robbed at gunpoint...
wkar.org
St. Johns Catholic church files lawsuit against Nessel over civil rights law
A Catholic church in St. Johns within the Diocese of Lansing is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over recent changes to the state’s civil rights laws. A ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer said that members of the LGBTQ community...
UpNorthLive.com
Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County
ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
WILX-TV
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit against the Michigan Attorney General was filed Monday that alleges it could be illegal for a Mid-Michigan parish to adhere to its religious beliefs. The complaint is in response to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in July that said the state’s anti-discrimination law covers...
WWMTCw
Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks
WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
Deputies: Man arrested after robbing store near Holland at gunpoint
A man was arrested after an armed robbery near Holland on Tuesday, deputies say.
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses can call for a strike
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nurses working at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike Tuesday evening. Continued: Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses. A vote of 86% were in favor, but a simple majority was required for...
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
Comments / 0