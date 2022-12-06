O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it’s lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use. The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can’t yet sell for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won’t be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug. John Mueller, co-founder of Greenlight Dispensaries, said the company’s 15 Missouri shops are getting calls from people confused about the new law and why they can’t yet buy it from the dispensaries.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO