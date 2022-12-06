Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Numerous complaints with Valley Hospital admitting, transferring and discharging patients
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirms there are multiple allegations against Valley Hospital that the state plans to investigate. A DHHS spokesperson tells News 3 there are a total of 18 complaints with the “admission, transfer and discharge rights” allegation category. Five of those complaints were investigated from January 30, 2018 – September 11, 2019 and all were unsubstantiated, according to the state. The remaining 13 complaints have not yet been investigated. News 3 asked the state how many of the 13 complaints involve discharging, but have not received a response yet.
Advocates: Nevada inmates on hunger strike to protest food quality, prison conditions
The strike, which began on Dec. 1, includes 39 prisoners who sometimes eat and then return to the hunger strike, according to prison officials, but advocates say they expect more people in facilities across the state will join. The post Advocates: Nevada inmates on hunger strike to protest food quality, prison conditions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Non-profit visits women’s prison in Nevada to give inmates hope of changing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A non-profit held an event at a Nevada women’s prison on Wednesday, one of the first visits to a state prison since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Prison Fellowship aims to make sure people who are released from incarceration don’t return using Christian teachings to impact change.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada unemployment warns of text message scam targeting claimants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a text message scam targeting claimants. According to DETR, claimants are said to be receiving a text message that appears to be from the agency, asking that they verify their identity. DETR is...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Housing Division has announced that it will allocate $10 million in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. According to a news release, the down payment assistance (DPA) programs will provide $15,000 in DPA to eligible first-time homebuyers. The release advises that the assistance...
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
NEW: COVID-19 cases up 50% since last week in Clark County; hospitalizations increase
After weeks of COVID-19 hospitalization increases, new cases have started to grow faster in Clark County and around the state, according to information released Wednesday.
news3lv.com
'Shaq-A-Clause' surprises Booker Elementary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas elementary school students got a holiday surprise!. 100 students at Booker Elementary were selected to receive new toys and gifts as a part of "Shaq-A-Clause" presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Communities in Schools of Nevada. Students were selected individually by site...
daytrippen.com
Fun Things To With Kids in Nevada – Family Activities
Here is an excellent list of Fun Things To Do With Kids in Nevada. Most of these kid-friendly family activities are located in the two major population centers of Reno and Las Vegas. So take a break from the casino and give the kids a chance to have fun. Discovery...
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it’s lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use. The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can’t yet sell for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won’t be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug. John Mueller, co-founder of Greenlight Dispensaries, said the company’s 15 Missouri shops are getting calls from people confused about the new law and why they can’t yet buy it from the dispensaries.
news3lv.com
NV Department of Education hiring more staff to help with licensing amid educator shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County public schools are in need of more teachers. As they look to fill openings here in Nevada, the state Department of Education is taking its own steps to help speed up the process. Staffing shortages in schools have led to combining classes, extra...
Jalopnik
Uber Robotaxis Go Live In Las Vegas
Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Fox5 KVVU
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
North Las Vegas considers law banning catalytic converter possession
An ordinance considered by North Las Vegas City Council Wednesday would ban unauthorized catalytic converter possession amid rash of thefts.
lasvegastribune.net
Free Criminal Record Sealing, Ask-A-Lawyer Event
Free Criminal Record Sealing, Ask-A-Lawyer Event Wednesday. Have you been denied employment or a promotion because of a cannabis conviction or old criminal charges from your past? Have you turned your life around but are reminded of your past when filling out applications?. If so, you may want to attend...
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Arizona Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID - In Order To Fly on a Plane
Arizona's Dept. of Transportation on its website says that AZ residents had until May 3, 2023, to get an upgraded driver's license with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
