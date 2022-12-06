Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster
More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
avlwatchdog.org
‘Pathetic’ Christmas decorations in Asheville? Indonesian trip for park official?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: This may be a dumb question, but who is in charge of Asheville Christmas decorations? They are totally pathetic compared to even the smallest of towns. Marshall is better decorated than Asheville. Do they not have the money? Or is it the left-wing liberals just not wanting to celebrate Christmas. I guess it’s just a liberal place, and it’s how it’s gonna be from now on. I know you lean left somewhat, but Asheville should be decked out with the amount of tourists that visit here. When’s the last time Asheville bought some new decorations? How much does the city spend each year on this?
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Craft Demonstrations, Exhibition at Folk Art Center
The Southern Highland Craft Guild will be hosting the last of its demonstrations at the Folk Art Center until March of 2023. These demonstrations take place daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature two artists of differing media. On Wednesday, December 14, and Thursday, December 15, Amy Brandenburg will be making jewelry with Precious Metal Clay (PMC) and explaining her craft process. “This is a ‘clay’ made from microscopic particles of silver suspended in a binder that allows it to act like clay,” she says. “I sculpt the clay and sand and refine the piece for firing. I fire the piece near the melting point of the silver, 1650 degrees, and once fired the metal particles melt together and form a solid piece of silver. From there I can finish the piece with patina or add an enameled layer of colored glass.”
biltmorebeacon.com
Holiday Seconds Sale at the Folk Art Center
The Southern Highland Craft Guild will hold a Holiday Seconds Sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Folk Art Center, featuring a selection of artists with handcrafted gifts and home decor discounted up to 70%. The sale offers quality gifts and a chance to connect with the...
FOX Carolina
Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
towncarolina.com
Dishes of Christmas Past
Four local chefs divulge their favorite family dishes from Southern holidays past. Food evokes vivid memories and emotions any time of year, but especially at the holidays. The warming scents of cinnamon, clove, and ginger in a pumpkin pie, buttery fresh-baked cookies, the smell of a roasting turkey filling the house—these are but a few of the dishes that conjure visions of family and friends gathered around the table. In a search for examples of gastronomic déjà vu, we asked four Southern chefs for their most evocative holiday recipes.
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
towncarolina.com
Talk of the Town
Greenville’s new Grand Bohemian Lodge takes food and beverage to new heights. Perching on a hillside above the Reedy River Falls, the Grand Bohemian Lodge reigns as the new darling of downtown Greenville. Outside, its rock walls and grey-green shingles melt into the landscape, while in the lobby, the luxurious lodge vibe resonates in the plush fabrics and the four-sided stacked-stone fireplace.
WBTV
2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Asheville late Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Hendersonville area just before 10:30 p.m. Hendersonville is just 30 minutes south of Asheville. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Valley...
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
iheart.com
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
WXII 12
Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina
VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
cohaitungchi.com
Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)
Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
WLOS.com
Why is it so gloomy? The reason why there's so much grey in the sky
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Western Carolinas are unique in many ways. One of those ways happens to be a phenomenon called, cold air damming. You've definitely noticed this recently with daytime temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s in some areas, while a drive west of Asheville might mean you experience temperatures some 10 degrees or warmer!
