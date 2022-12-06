ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says

By Rodney Overton, Lillian Donahue
cbs17
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Moore County Schools open Friday, will operate on regular schedule

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School System announced Thursday it will open on a normal schedule Friday after being closed Monday-Thursday. Superintendent Tim Locklear said Sunday that determinations for schools would come on a “day-by-day” basis, allowing the county to adjust the schedule as needed for when the power came back on.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County to end State of Emergency Thursday; shelters to close

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday. On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday. A State of Emergency...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?

As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The power is back on in Moore County, but the investigation into who shot at two Duke Energy substations continues. Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County Schools to remain closed through Thursday

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School System announced Tuesday all schools will remain closed through Thursday. Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County, the school system has closed all schools through Thursday with a determination for Friday coming during a press conference being held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an announcement from the schools said.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal Durham crash involving elderly man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County. The preliminary...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy