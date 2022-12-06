35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says

Read full article on original website
Damaged substation parts repaired in Moore County; midnight goal for most power restoration, Duke Energy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend that cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes and it expects power to be fully restored by midnight. In a statement on its website, the energy...
Moore County Schools open Friday, will operate on regular schedule
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School System announced Thursday it will open on a normal schedule Friday after being closed Monday-Thursday. Superintendent Tim Locklear said Sunday that determinations for schools would come on a “day-by-day” basis, allowing the county to adjust the schedule as needed for when the power came back on.
Moore County to end State of Emergency Thursday; shelters to close
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday. On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday. A State of Emergency...
After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?
As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The power is back on in Moore County, but the investigation into who shot at two Duke Energy substations continues. Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
Moore County Schools to remain closed for next 2 days as power slowly coming back on
Moore County Schools said Tuesday afternoon that no classes will be held Wednesday or Thursday. A determination for Friday will be announced by Thursday.
Moore County Schools to remain closed through Thursday
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School System announced Tuesday all schools will remain closed through Thursday. Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County, the school system has closed all schools through Thursday with a determination for Friday coming during a press conference being held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an announcement from the schools said.
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning. "We could see some more customers coming on...
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
72 hours without power, Moore Co. families need relief and resources
Inside her home, Takeema McKeithen is like many around Moore County. She's in the dark, cold, and lost hundreds of dollars in groceries.
Famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort impacted by Moore County power outage
PINEHURST, NC (WWAY) — The famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort in Moore County, NC reports it has limited operating capacity following an apparent shooting attack at two power substations Saturday, December 3. Duke Energy reports more than 45,000 people spent Sunday night in the dark, with temperatures dipping...
Scary scene, no serious injuries when Cumberland County Schools bus flips
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff's office spokesman told WRAL News. There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled...
Food Lion donating $30K in gift cards to help Moore County residents after power outage
SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion announced Thursday that it is donating $30,000 in gift cards to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. According to a news release from the company, the gift cards will be given out through the food bank’s partner agencies in Moore County.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal Durham crash involving elderly man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County. The preliminary...
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
